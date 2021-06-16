For many Iranians, Raisi is associated with a bloody series of political trials and executions in 1988 around the conclusion of the Iran-Iraq war. At the time, Raisi was judge in the Tehran revolutionary court, which was undergoing a purge of opponents to the Islamic Republic, which took power in the country’s 1979 revolution. Human rights groups say Raisi was involved in the deaths of thousands of people. For some conservative voters, this history adds to his political clout.