Raisi would need to secure a majority in the first round of voting to avoid a runoff.
Here’s what you need to know about Raisi and Iran’s presidential election.
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?
Raisi, 60, is the head of Iran’s judiciary, one of most powerful positions in government.
He ran in Iran’s last presidential election in 2017, losing to President Hassan Rouhani, who secured a second four-year term. But this time around, Raisi is seen as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s chosen candidate — a major boost for his chances.
Raisi, like Khamenei, was born in the Iranian city of Mashhad in northeast Iran. He is an ultraconservative cleric, though he does not hold the status of ayatollah, the highest rank for Shiite clergy. He claims a lineage tracing back to the prophet Muhammad, which enables him to wear a black turban.
For many Iranians, Raisi is associated with a bloody series of political trials and executions in 1988 around the conclusion of the Iran-Iraq war. At the time, Raisi was judge in the Tehran revolutionary court, which was undergoing a purge of opponents to the Islamic Republic, which took power in the country’s 1979 revolution. Human rights groups say Raisi was involved in the deaths of thousands of people. For some conservative voters, this history adds to his political clout.
In recent years, Khamenei has appointed Raisi to positions that have elevated his stature within Iran’s centers of power.
In 2016, Raisi was tapped to lead the Astan Quds Razavi foundation, a politically and economically powerful role. The foundation runs the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, a major Shiite pilgrimage site. It serves as both a charity and a holding company for a wide range of properties and businesses, ranging from agriculture to construction.
After running this economic empire for three years, Khamenei appointed Raisi to head Iran’s judiciary in 2019. In that capacity he led a fight against corruption — and along the way ousted and tarnished the reputations of some of his key political opponents.
That same year, Raisi was elected vice president of another key institution: Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which is charged with choosing the next supreme leader when 82-year-old Khamenei dies.
Raisi is considered a possible contender to replace Khamenei, who himself served twice as president before being appointed Supreme Leader in 1989. Being elected president would bolster Raisi’s popular legitimacy as Khamenei’s successor.
What are Raisi’s political views?
Raisi is one of Khamenei’s most trusted confidants. The two believe in a severe interpretation of Islamic jurisprudence as the basis for the state and government.
Raisi supports Iran’s state-led economic development, in which foundations, like the one he used to run, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and other semipublic partnerships control a large part of the economy. He generally opposes opening up Iran to foreign investors.
The United States is trying to salvage the Iran deal. Here’s how both countries have broken with the pact.
Raisi is hostile to engagement with the United States and diplomacy with the West as championed by Rouhani and his camp of pragmatic centrists and reformists. Khamanei, however, has expressed his support for talks aimed at returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement, which President Trump left in 2018. Raisi, though critical of the United States, also supports the idea of the deal in tandem with the removal of crippling U.S. sanctions.
Raisi has made fighting corruption a key part of his campaign. His critics say he has long been part and parcel of Iran’s corrupt and repressive political institutions.
How are Iran’s presidential elections run?
Iran has a bifurcated political system, divided between power centers controlled by the supreme leader, who wields ultimate authority, and institutions overseen by the president, who remains constrained by the supreme leader.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is among the key groups that answer to the supreme leader.
Before presidential elections, the Guardian Council, a body ultimately beholden to the supreme leader, vets and either approves or disqualifies would-be candidates. Despite the inherent restrictions, some Iranian elections have been more competitive and uncertain than others. After allegations of massive vote-rigging in 2009, Khamenei oversaw a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests known as the Green Revolution.
This year, the Guardian Council added new restrictions and in May approved only seven of nearly 600 registered candidates. Of those, five, including Raisi, were ultraconservative, and two were centrist politicians with little mainstream popularity. At least three candidates have since dropped out. The Guardian Council disqualified all popular reformist and moderate candidates, as well as some possible key Raisi contenders, such as Speaker of the Parliament Ali Larijani.
The limited list angered many Iranians and led to increased calls for boycotting the election. Though Khamenei initially approved the Guardian Council’s decisions, amid the backlash he slightly backtracked, saying that some disqualified candidates may have been wronged. Some disqualified candidates have accused the Guardian Council of working to engineer Raisi’s win.
In the lead-up to the election, the seven candidates have held three televised debates. Critics say they have had little substantive debate, with hard-liners largely focused on criticizing Rouhani’s government. Days before election day, two candidates, one hard-liner and one moderate, dropped out.
A low voter turnout is expected, following calls for boycotts, reports of voter apathy and record-low votes cast in last year’s parliamentary election. This could be to Raisi’s benefit, if many who oppose him stay home, but could also pose challenges for Khamenei, who wants elections to be seen as legitimate.
“The vote will strengthen the security services’ hold on power in anticipation of a transition to a new supreme leader, and will raise further questions about the political system’s popular legitimacy,” Ali Reza Eshraghi, and Iran expert, wrote for the European Council on Foreign Relations.
This report has been updated.
