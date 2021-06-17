The rejection is the latest sign that President Nayib Bukele’s ambitions to bring El Salvador into a new age of prosperity through the use of volcano-powered bitcoin may be less realistic than he’d like to admit. El Salvador’s new law, which will require merchants to accept bitcoin as a form of payment beginning in three months, was passed with little debate just days after Bukele proposed the idea at a Miami bitcoin conference. Now, as the government begins to figure out exactly what the experiment will entail, global financial institutions are expressing hesitation.