The bear was spotted at around 3:30 a.m., with additional sightings later reported throughout the morning.
This video from public broadcaster NHK shows the bear scaling a fence at Sapporo Okadama airport, a small airport serving flights around Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. Eight flights at the airport were canceled, according to NHK, while 10 schools were closed in the city.
Two helicopters were called out to track the bear, and local hunters joined in the hunt. The bear was eventually shot at 11 a.m.
Dangerous encounters between bears and humans have risen sharply in Japan in recent years, with the animals increasingly coming down from their mountain habitats in search of food. Experts have blamed a shortage of acorns in the mountains, but there is a deeper reason: Japan’s shrinking rural population.
The trend has led to the abandonment of farmlands in the foothills that once formed buffer zones between the bears’ mountain homes and the populous flatlands. As a result, the bears’ habitat has expanded into these flatter lands and closer to human populations. Thousands are shot every year after encounters with humans.
Hokkaido is home to thousands of brown bears (ursus arctos), where they were respected as gods of the mountains by the indigenous Ainu people but were then killed as pests by 19th century settlers. Brown bears are found across Asia, North America and Europe, with some individual populations isolated and threatened, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Japan’s main island of Honcho is home to thousands of Asiatic black bears, also known as moon bears because of a white marking on their chests, roughly in the shape of a crescent moon.
Here is more footage of the bear galloping through the city before its untimely demise.
Julia Mio Inuma contributed to this report.
