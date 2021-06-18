The draft resolution is set to call on the Myanmar military to respect democratic election results and release political detainees, according to reports from news agencies.
The nonbinding proposal is likely to pass, though it is not clear if it would be held up for a vote or if it would be adopted by consensus.
Though Myanmar might typically be expected to vote against such a measure, Kyaw Moe Tun’s ongoing role as a representative of the elected civilian government means the Myanmar’s recognized diplomats are calling for sanctions against their own country.
In a letter to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres published Monday, Kyaw Moe Tun had called for “strong, decisive and unified measures.”
The Security Council is also set to hold informal talks on the situation in Myanmar on Friday.
At a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in April, Kyaw Moe Tun proposed not only an arms embargo, but targeting of bank accounts held by military leaders and a no-fly zone over the country.
Any resolution that passes the U.N. General Assembly is likely to be nonbinding, but it would serve as a politically significant indication of global disapproval.
Though the 15-member U.N. Security Council has more power than the General Assembly, China, a permanent member and one of the Myanmar military’s few international allies, can exercise veto power there.