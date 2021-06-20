It was unclear why Catherine Serou got into an unfamiliar car before she vanished the evening of June 15. In interviews with NPR and the Daily Beast, her mother speculated that she may have gotten into a passing car instead of an Uber she had called. Beccy Serou said that Catherine had visited a salon or clinic earlier that day and that it later called and said her payment did not go through, prompting her to rush back before the business closed.