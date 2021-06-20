Canadian officials in some provinces are banking on that effect. This month, Manitoba launched a lottery that automatically enrolls those who have been vaccinated and will give out nearly $2 million Canadian dollars in cash and scholarships over the summer to encourage residents to get both doses. Alberta quickly followed in a quest to reach a 70 percent threshold of residents who have received their first vaccine dose and to lift public health restrictions. The top prize: $1 million Canadian dollars — about $800,000 U.S. dollars.