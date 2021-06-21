The emergency stoppage, which one official said could cause power outages, comes as summer temperatures soar. Iran already is beset by frequent blackouts that the government has blamed on illegal bitcoin mining.
Iran’s ailing infrastructure has been pummeled by years of U.S. and international sanctions. Its nuclear facilities, however, have also been targeted by mysterious explosions and what Iranian officials have called acts of sabotage in recent months, including one in April that crippled the power grid at a critical uranium-enrichment site at Natanz.
Iran blamed that incident on Israel, with the Foreign Ministry spokesman denouncing the blast as “nuclear terrorism.”
In March, a senior official at the Atomic Energy Organization said that U.S. sanctions were hurting Iran’s ability to obtain parts from Russia for the Bushehr plant and that it could shut down as a result.
The reactor in the southern port city of Bushehr is still monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency and is powered by uranium produced in Russia, which helped complete the plant’s construction in 2011. Work on the plant started in 1975, led by a German company, as part of the shah of Iran’s ambitious nuclear power program, and it was nearly complete when the shah was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic revolution. The new revolutionary government immediately halted construction, and Iran was soon plunged into a nearly eight-year war with neighboring Iraq, whose forces repeatedly targeted the facility.
Iran is currently in talks with world powers to negotiate the return of the United States to a 2015 nuclear deal after the Trump administration withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran.
Diplomats on Sunday reported progress in the ongoing talks in Vienna, the Associated Press reported, but said that no deal has been struck yet.
Read more:
Add hyperlink with compelling, reader-friendly headline here
Add hyperlink with compelling, reader-friendly headline here
Add hyperlink with compelling, reader-friendly headline here