Human rights groups have linked Raisi, who most recently served as chief of Iran’s judiciary, to numerous episodes of repression over decades and said he played a central role in mass killings of dissidents in the late 1980s. Raisi had “been a member of the ‘death commission’ which forcibly disappeared and extrajudicially executed in secret thousands of political dissidents in Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran in 1988,” Amnesty International said in a statement Saturday, calling for Raisi to be investigated under international law.