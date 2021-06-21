“They should walk away now before it’s too late,” said the mother of Sophie Gradon, who took her own life after starring on the 2016 series of the show. Deborah Gradon said her daughter was never the same after appearing on the program, which has shattered viewership records in Britain and sparked a U.S. version, commissioned by CBS. “They don’t understand just how much the overnight fame and the trolling can affect them,” she told a British tabloid.