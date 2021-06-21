Saturday’s attacks come amid scandals that threaten to oust the governor. Cabeza de Vaca is under an investigation for alleged links to organized crime groups, money laundering and tax evasion, according to the Mexican attorney general’s office, which announced in May that the U.S. Justice Department has shared a case file on Cabeza de Vaca. López Obrador said during a May news conference that the FBI is investigating the governor for alleged money laundering.