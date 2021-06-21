BirdLife Tasmania, a bird conservation group, said the 28 Tasmanian devils released on the nearly 45 square miles of Maria Island between 2012 and 2013 grew to an estimated 100 by 2016, the Guardian reported. The 3,000 breeding, little penguins that were on the island a decade ago have entirely disappeared since the introduction of the carnivorous marsupials, according to BirdLife Tasmania.