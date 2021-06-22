Abiy’s entente with Eritrea led to Ethiopia’s neighbor sending in its own troops into Tigray, which abuts Eritrea’s southern border. Abiy spent months denying their presence before admitting to it in a parliamentary speech in March. Rights groups and international observers allege that warring parties on all sides have committed what may amount to war crimes. Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s foreign minister and the European Union’s special envoy to Ethiopia, said in a briefing last week to the European Parliament that he came away from meetings with the country’s leadership in February shocked by their rhetoric, including claims that “they are going to destroy the Tigrayans, they are going to wipe out the Tigrayans for 100 years and so forth.” (Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry accused Haavisto of “hallucination” or “a lapse in memory.”)