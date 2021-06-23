One ex-employee told the broadcaster that workers were expected to get rid of an estimated 130,000 items a week. The broadcaster described the scandal as “waste on an astonishing level.”
As outrage grew on social media, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that he would look into the allegations, admitting that they were “incredible,” as activist Greta Thunberg slammed the footage on Twitter.
“This is just ONE warehouse. If you have a system where this possible - and even profitable - that’s a clear sign that something is fundamentally wrong,” Thunberg wrote.
Amazon operates 175 centers worldwide, spanning more than 150 million square feet of space where staff prepare items to be shipped and delivered to customers around-the-clock.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
In a statement released Tuesday, the company said that it prioritizes the reselling and donating of unsold goods.
“As a last resort, we will send items to energy recovery, but we’re working hard to drive the number of times this happens down to zero,” a spokesperson told British media.
According to ITV, U.K. country manager for Amazon, John Boumphrey, said the amount of items being destroyed by the company was “extremely small.” Remarks they say he made before the investigation came to light.
Since the original investigation was shared, another whistleblower who was previously employed by the company at a large warehouse in Hertfordshire, England, said that “lots of things from brand new iPhones to PlayStations” were destroyed along with books that had never been read.
The man, who has not been identified, also reported that people working at other Amazon centers across the country had similar accounts of perfectly decent products going to waste.
Lawmaker Siobhain McDonagh of the opposition Labour Party said it was “appalling” that the company had destroyed items that many children across the country could have benefited from — especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many families struggle to educate their children from home, often without adequate or limited digital equipment.
The coronavirus ravaged Britain, causing more than 128,000 deaths and three nationwide lockdowns that forced schools across the country to close.
Many others, also concerned by the investigation, demanded to know why the items which appeared to be in good condition were being dumped when vulnerable people or charities could have benefited from the goods.
A recent report from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called on the British government to put a stop to what they called “digital exclusion” of young people in Britain, adding that it was “no longer a luxury” but a necessity that “must be seen as the cornerstone to ensuring social justice and equitable life chances for every child.”
Allegations of the company getting rid of products are not new.
In 2019, French newspaper, Le Monde, reported that Amazon destroyed an estimated 3.2 million unsold products in 2018. “Amazon, seller of mass destruction” the headline at the time read.
