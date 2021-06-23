The statement did not say how many graves had been found, but it described the discovery as “the most significantly substantial to date in Canada,” suggesting the number would surpass the discovery of 215 Indigenous children on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia last month.
Leaders of the Cowessess First Nation and the Federation said they would hold a news conference on Thursday morning in which they would provide photos and videos of the site.
The announcement of the discovery was met with expressions of sadness and outrage.
“The news that hundreds of unmarked graves have been found in Cowessess First Nation is absolutely tragic, but not surprising,” tweeted Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations. “I urge all Canadians to stand with First Nations in this extremely difficult and emotional time.”
From 1883 to 1996, nearly 150,000 Indigenous children were separated from their families, often by force, and sent to the government-funded, church-run schools in an attempt to assimilate them. There, many faced neglect and physical and sexual abuse. Speaking Indigenous languages and practicing their traditions were forbidden.
For many, the schools have left lasting scars and trauma that has been passed down from one generation to the next. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded in its 2015 report that what happened at the schools constituted “cultural genocide.”
It also identified at least 3,200 students who died at the schools during that time — a rate that was far higher than for students elsewhere in Canada — though it said that the figure was probably greater and merited further investigation. It has since revised that number up to more than 4,100 children.
The Cowessess First Nation had long suspected there were many unmarked graves at the site, which is about 87 miles east of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.
The communal gravesite was first used in 1885 and later taken over by the Marieval Indian Residential School, founded in 1899 by a Catholic group on what was then the Marieval Reserve, according to the National Post. The school was handed over to the federal government in 1969 and then the Cowessess First Nation in 1987 before being closed in the late ’90s, the newspaper said.
The First Nation received a federal grant to bring in an underground radar detection team from a local education institute. The planning for the project began two years ago but it was delayed until a few weeks ago by the covid-19 pandemic, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told the Regina Leader-Post last month.
“The pain is real, the pain is there and the pain hasn’t gone away,” Delorme told the newspaper. “As we heal, every Cowessess citizen has a family member in that gravesite. To know there’s some unmarked, it continues the pain.”
The First Nation planned to identify all the remains and build a monument honoring the dead, he said.
