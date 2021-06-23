Clashes have recently intensified between Tigray’s ruling political party and forces aligned with Ethiopia’s military, including Eritrean troops.
“An air strike on a market has killed many in Tigray,” tweeted Samantha Power, the head of USAID. “There are reports of soldiers blocking injured from medical care.”
The United States is “gravely concerned” by the airstrike reports out of Tigray, the State Department said Wednesday in a statement. “We strongly condemn this reprehensible act,” spokesman Ned Price wrote.
European Union officials described the news as “extremely worrying.”
“This is yet another attack adding up to the horrific series of International Humanitarian Law and human rights violations,” representatives of the European External Action Service wrote in a joint statement.
It was unclear how many civilians were killed in the airstrike, as well as who ordered it. The International Committee of the Red Cross, which delivers emergency care in the region, would only say Wednesday that it was helping to evacuate wounded people from Togoga.
A spokesman for the Ethiopian government did not respond to requests for comment.
The flow of food and other basic services has halted in recent months, human rights groups say, and several aid workers have died trying to reach those trapped behind the front lines. The United Nations estimates that more than 350,000 people in Tigray are struggling to eat.
Western diplomats and aid officials have warned that hunger will rise immensely if the fighting continues.
“The conflict has involved a systematic effort to deny people the ability to grow food or keep their stores,” said a European official in the region who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. “It has been scorched earth.”
Violence has forced roughly 1.7 million people from their homes, according to the United Nations. More than 63,000 have fled to Sudan. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “ethnic cleansing” in progress.
An Internet blackout has suppressed communication across Tigray, making it difficult for people on the ground to connect with the outside world — and obscuring the nature of the conflict.
Tensions boiled for months before fighting broke out between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. After the TPLF attacked a federal military base in Tigray, calling it “self-defense,” the Ethiopian leadership launched what it called a “law enforcement operation.”
That offensive became a full-scale invasion, human rights groups say.
Both sides have been accused of war crimes. Witnesses have described massacres. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission recorded 108 cases of rape in the region between November and February, a figure researchers say is conservative.
The United States announced visa restrictions last month on those involved in the bloodshed, including current and former Ethiopian leaders, ethnic militias and rebels. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry blasted the move, saying it “will be forced to reassess its relations with the United States.”
