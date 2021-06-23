“We are deeply concerned that recently enacted laws unduly restrict political participation, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. The arbitrary dissolution of political parties and the criminal proceedings against multiple presidential contenders and dissidents are especially worrisome,” the statement said.
In recent weeks, authorities have stepped up the persecution of Ortega’s political rivals in particular, in what Human Rights Watch said appears to be “part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent, instill fear, and restrict political participation.”
Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term as president. He previously held the post from 1984 to 1990.
Also Tuesday, the U.N.'s Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet warned of an “accelerating deterioration of the human rights situation” in the Central American nation, where she said “a climate of fear” made it unlikely a free and fair vote would be held.
“This crisis not only shows no signs of being overcome, but it has worsened alarmingly,” Bachelet said.
The mounting criticism came as prominent Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro announced on Twitter Tuesday that he and his wife had fled the country following a police raid on his home.
“My wife Desirée Elizondo and I left Nicaragua to protect our freedom. Doing journalism and reporting the truth is not a crime,” said Chamorro, who edits the Confidencial website and is a member of one of Nicaragua’s most powerful political families.
His sister, Cristina Chamorro Barrios, a potential presidential contender, was placed under house arrest earlier this month after prosecutors charged her with money laundering and sought to ban her from the race.
On Monday, Nicaraguan police also said they had placed former first lady Maria Fernanda Flores Lanzas under house arrest for alleged crimes against the state, the Associated Press reported.
The “gravity and intensification of the brutal crackdown on the Nicaraguan opposition eliminates any possibility of a free and fair presidential election in November,” Jose Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement Tuesday.
At the Human Rights Council, Nicaragua’s foreign minister, Denis Moncada, denied the recent arrests were politically motivated, Reuters reported. He also criticized the United States and Europe for “centuries of aggression and meddling.”
“We have the right to peace that we have been building with great effort amid centuries of aggression, meddling and intervention by the United States and complicit European powers,” Reuters quoted Moncada as saying.
