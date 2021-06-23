In the United States, no such moderation seems possible, as one wing of the country’s political divide has effectively bought into an anti-democratic, false narrative about last year’s presidential election. “While it is both easy and appropriate to criticize Trump and fellow Republicans for their anti-democratic descent in service of the ‘Big Lie,’ it takes more work to appreciate how the structure of the party system itself laid the groundwork for the former president’s politics of loathing and fear,” Drutman continued. “A politics defined by hatred of political opponents is a politics ripe for hateful illiberalism.”