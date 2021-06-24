Aquino had reportedly been rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Manila’s metropolitan area. He had been ill since 2019 and recently underwent heart surgery, according to Rappler, a news website.
“He was a good friend and an honest president,” tweeted vice president Leni Robredo, a member of Aquino’s Liberal Party. “He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular.”
Aquino served from 2010 to 2016 as the Southeast Asian country’s fifteenth president. Best known as “Noynoy,” he was the son of two democracy icons: former senator Benigno Aquino, Jr. — who was assassinated upon return from exile in 1983 — and Corazon Cojuangco-Aquino, a homemaker who rose to become president after the authoritarian leader Ferdinand Marcos was ousted. He is survived by four sisters.
Aquino was elected on a wave of pro-democracy sentiment after his mother’s death. He ran on the slogan “No corruption, no poverty.”
His administration is credited, particularly in the earlier years of its term, with stabilizing the economy. He also succeeded in getting the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, a large insurgent group, to renounce violence after decades of armed conflict. Negotiations paved the way for an autonomous region in the country’s south.
In international affairs, his presidency is perhaps best remembered for its firm stance over territorial rights in the South China Sea. The Aquino administration led a case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration against China’s maritime claims in those waters. The court ruled in favor of the Philippines in July 2016, after Aquino’s term. But Rodrigo Duterte, a political opponent who succeeded him as president, has largely avoided confronting Beijing.
Aquino’s government, however, was heavily criticized for its handling of Typhoon Haiyan, which killed thousands of Filipinos, in 2013. His popularity never really recovered from a botched police operation to capture Muslim rebels in 2015 that left 44 officers dead. Analysts say that dissatisfaction with his government eventually led to the rise of the populist Duterte.