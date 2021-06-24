The New South Wales state government is hoping the week-long lockdown will act as a circuit breaker, avoiding the need for tougher restrictions.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Friday that she would like to see the outbreak “end sooner rather than later.” “But this is really to make sure that we can prevent further spread and prevent further dislocation,” she said.
Four local government areas were due to enter a lockdown at 11:59 p.m., local time, with residents only allowed to leave their homes for reasons that include essential work — if they can’t work from home — outdoor exercise in groups of fewer than 10, to seek medical care and to shop for groceries and other essential services.
Officials and scientists are especially troubled by the apparent ease with which the delta variant, first detected in India, passes from person to person.
Video footage shows the limo driver infecting strangers at a shopping mall and in a cafe through only fleeting contact, which scientists say proves it is possible to catch the virus simply from sharing the same airspace as an infected person.
Some 900 customers visited one hairdresser during the period in which the virus may have been circulating, health officials said. At least three staff members and two clients have contracted the virus so far.
Australia’s slow vaccination rollout is hindering efforts to contain the virus’s spread. Only about 4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and roughly a quarter have received one dose of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines — far below the rates in the United States, Canada or European countries.
