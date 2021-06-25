The announcement comes a few weeks after four self-described members of the Three Percenters from California were arrested and charged with conspiracy and aiding and abetting the obstruction of a joint session of Congress after participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.
It also comes several months after Canada declared as a terrorist entity the Proud Boys, a far-right, male-only group of self-described “Western chauvinists” with a history of street violence.
The United States has not labeled either a terrorist group.
“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect our country and our interests and to keep Canadians safe here at home and around the world,” Blair said.
Designation as a terrorist entity comes with financial and legal repercussions. Police can seize the property of the group or its members. Banks can seize their assets. Members of groups may be denied entry to Canada, and knowingly providing assistance to a terrorist entity to facilitate or carry out attacks is a crime.
The Three Percenters formed in 2008. The group’s name is a reference to the debunked claim that only 3 percent of colonists fought against the British during the American Revolution. A national U.S. chapter condemned the riot at the Capitol and said it was dissolving in February because of harm to the movement.
Canada also added to the list the Aryan Strikeforce, a British-based neo-Nazi group that it said aims to “start a race war and eradicate ethnic minorities,” and the Islamic State in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Blair said that both the Three Percenters and the Aryan Strikeforce “have publicized their interest in recruiting within law enforcement, former law enforcement and people with military training.”
James Mason, an American neo-Nazi, was also added to the list, the second time an individual has been listed. The government said that his writings have “served as the ideological grounding” for neo-Nazi groups, including the Atomwaffen Division, and that he has coached their members on propagandizing murder and genocide.
Nearly three months after Canada declared the Proud Boys a terrorist entity, the Canadian chapter of the group claimed it had “officially dissolved.” Blair said he believed that the listing had “a very significant impact” on its ability to raise money and to recruit, but he also acknowledged that its ideology has not “suddenly gone away.”
