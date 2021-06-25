The Biden administration seems of the view that a more conciliatory approach to Beijing won’t soften the Chinese regime. “China would likely have embarked on a more assertive foreign policy even if Xi had not assumed his paramount position in 2012,” wrote Rush Doshi, a China expert on the White House’s National Security Council, in a collection of essays on China’s place in the world published this month by the Brookings Institution. “Accordingly, the increasing tension in U.S.-China ties is likely to remain robust with changes in Chinese leadership, relatively unaffected by American concessions, and immune to efforts to reassure or socialize China. Instead, it is likely to endure into the future.”