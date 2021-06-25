German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Thursday that Europe remains “on thin ice” in its fight against covid-19 as experts predicted the more infectious delta variant, which was first detected in India, would become the dominant strain across much of the continent by summer’s end.

“We need to remain vigilant,” Merkel, who is set to leave office this year, said. “The newly arising variants, especially now the delta variant, are a warning for us to continue to be careful.”

Here are some other developments:

  • A new study led by Britain’s Kent University suggests that the first coronavirus case in China likely occurred on Nov. 17, 2019. Using statistic modeling techniques, researchers said that the first U.S. case most probably emerged on Jan. 16, 2020.
  • India set a single-day national record of more than 8 million vaccine doses administered earlier this week. But experts fear low vaccine stockpiles will leave the country unable to prevent a third wave of infections, Bloomberg News reported. At least 390,000 people have died of the virus in India, though experts say the actual number is likely far higher.
  • Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tokyo would send another 1 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to Taipei. This follows an earlier delivery of more than 1.2 million shots to Taiwan, which had effectively eliminated the virus until cases started surging in May.
  • Indonesia reported a record 20,574 new cases on Thursday. The total case load in the Southeast Asian country, which is battling a delta variant wave, is over 2.05 million.

Both Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have urged European Union countries to coordinate more closely on restrictions on travel from non-E.U. countries, including the United Kingdom, where the delta variant now makes up a majority of new cases.

“In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine,” said Merkel, who was making what is likely her last speech to Germany’s parliament. “That’s not the case in every European country, and that’s what I would like to see.”

The warnings from the two leaders, which come as cases have begun to climb again in the U.K. and as Europe opens up to some foreign tourists, were underlined by a new report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The ECDC said in the report that the delta variant would be responsible for 90 percent of coronavirus infections in the E.U. and the European Economic Area — which also includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — by the end of August. Any relaxation of covid protocols “could lead to a fast and significant increase in daily cases in all age groups” and a repeat of last year’s fall surge, the agency said.

While the number of new infections in Europe has fallen sharply since the vaccine rollout started, the drop in cases is starting to plateau.

Katerina Ang contributed reporting to this article.