Both Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have urged European Union countries to coordinate more closely on restrictions on travel from non-E.U. countries, including the United Kingdom, where the delta variant now makes up a majority of new cases.
“In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine,” said Merkel, who was making what is likely her last speech to Germany’s parliament. “That’s not the case in every European country, and that’s what I would like to see.”
The warnings from the two leaders, which come as cases have begun to climb again in the U.K. and as Europe opens up to some foreign tourists, were underlined by a new report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
The ECDC said in the report that the delta variant would be responsible for 90 percent of coronavirus infections in the E.U. and the European Economic Area — which also includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — by the end of August. Any relaxation of covid protocols “could lead to a fast and significant increase in daily cases in all age groups” and a repeat of last year’s fall surge, the agency said.
While the number of new infections in Europe has fallen sharply since the vaccine rollout started, the drop in cases is starting to plateau.
