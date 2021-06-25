“Those who helped us are not going to be left behind,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday.
That could mean evacuating tens of thousands of people, as the threat of a resurgent Taliban looms. According to a U.S. intelligence assessment, there is reasons to fear the Afghan government could fall six months after the United States pulls back.
For those who track the history of U.S. conflict, the move to relocate U.S. allies as Washington loses appetite for a war carries echoes of the past. During the chaotic final days of the Vietnam War, as North Vietnam’s communist forces claimed victory, the U.S. evacuated thousands of South Vietnamese.
More recently, the United States has granted a trickle of visas to interpreters and others in Iraq who aided the U.S. military there.
But advocates for those left on the ground have criticized such efforts as plodding and insufficient in the face of urgent need. In an article for Bloomberg Opinion, retired U.S. Admiral James Stavridis pointed to the deaths of U.S. allies in Vietnam and said he did not want “that grim eventuality repeating itself,” and U.S. interprets in Iraq have long called for swifter assistance.
At least 1,000 local interpreters who worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan or Iraq have been killed, volunteer groups estimate, many while awaiting visas.
Thousands of Afghans and Iraqis are under threat for helping Americans. Now they hope Biden will help them resettle in the United States.
The fall of Saigon
The Nixon administration unilaterally pulled troops out of Vietnam in 1973.
On April 30, 1975, .North Vietnamese forces pushed into Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City. Roughly 6,000 Americans were still in South Vietnam in the weeks before the capital fell, and hundreds still remained as North Vietnamese forces swept in.
U.S. viewers watched on television as helicopters evacuated Americans from the Embassy, whisking them away to Navy ships. But a far larger task awaited: evacuating America’s South Vietnamese partners.
In total, some 7,000 people were evacuated during Operation Frequent Wind, including both Americans and South Vietnamese, marking it the largest helicopter evacuation in history.
Many others made their own way out of the country, and the United States ultimately brought more than 100,000 to Guam for processing before relocation in 1975 alone. Some lawmakers have suggested Guam could play a similar role for Afghan evacuees.
The evacuations were mammoth in scope. An analysis by the Center for America Progress and the Truman Center for National Security put the cost of the evacuation at almost $17,000 per person to roughly $2.2 billion in 2021 dollars.
But this was just the earliest part of what the International Rescue Committee would go on to call the “largest refugee resettlement effort in American history,” with waves of refugees from Vietnam reaching the United States, generally through refugee resettlement, in the 1970s and 1980s.
Despite the large numbers of South Vietnamese who left the nation before the communist takeover, many were left behind. Often, they were killed or sent to “reeducation camps.”
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently told lawmakers recently that he did not want to “see Saigon 1975 in Afghanistan.”
“The parallel between the Vietnam War and Afghan War is troubling,” Jim Jones, a Vietnam combat veteran who later served on the Idaho Supreme Court Justice, wrote for the Military Times last month. “We had a moral obligation to extract as many [allies] as possible but, instead, we abandoned them to a horrific fate.”
Escape from Iraq
The United States would go on to evacuate other allies, most notably from Iraq.
In the aftermath of the first Gulf War, the United States and coalition partners staged a humanitarian effort to defend the Iraqi Kurds who had stood with U.S. and international forces against the dictator Saddam Hussein.
With the implementation of a “no fly zone” over northern Iraq, the effort helped establish an area of the country under Kurdish control, eventually leading to Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region.
But after renewed threats from Hussein’s forces in 1996, the U.S. military evacuated its local Kurdish staff in Iraq and told former employees and their families, as well as members of CIA-backed opposition parties or employees of U.S. nonprofits, that they could apply for refugee relocation if first left Iraq.
Roughly 7,000 had made it to the United States within a year, after first stopping in Turkey and then Guam before being resettled. The Center for American Progress and the Truman Center estimated the cost of this operation, known as Operation Pacific Haven, at $16.5 million in 2021 dollars, or $2,497 per person.
Less than two years after the United States and its NATO allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001, U.S. forces returned to Iraq to fight a victorious war against Hussein’s forces.
But it wasn’t until 2011 that U.S. troops fully withdrew — before returning within three years, due to the rise of the Islamic State. There remain around 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq, though their ongoing presence is being negotiated.
Many Iraqis who worked with Americans have been killed, and many increasingly fear the could be targeted by Iran-backed militias.
The U.S. strike that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani in early 2020 had escalated the threat. “You got a large group of Iranian militias who actively hunt down people with American affiliations in Iraq,” said Steve Miska, author of Baghdad Underground Railroad and a retired U.S. Army Colonel who worked with Iraqi translators.
Since 2008, a Special Immigrant Visa has been available, in theory, to Iraqis wo worked with the U.S., offering an immigration fast track. A Special Immigrant Visa for Afghans was created the year after.
However, there is a long backlog. There were an estimated Afghans awaiting special visas that would allow them to resettle in the United States at the start of this year. That number includes those who worked with the U.S. military and government, as well as their immediate families.
But the backlog is long, with many thousands of Afghans and some 100,000 Iraqis left waiting. And even as the U.S. prepares to ramp up the evacuation of allies from Afghanistan, the Iraq program is on pause amid a visa fraud investigation.
