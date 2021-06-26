Official statistics suggest that close to a dozen rapes are reported in Pakistan each day. But activists say that the vast majority of sexual assaults are never reported because of the likelihood that victims will be blamed for the attacks, or even killed for bringing shame to their families. Some high-profile cases have sparked anger and mass demonstrations, including the rape of a woman in 2020 who was stranded on a deserted highway with her children at night, then blamed by police for putting herself in a dangerous situation.