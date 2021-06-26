“They are imposing a state of fear in the country to immobilize the whole country and eliminate political competition for the coming election,” said Carlos Chamorro, the publisher of the prominent digital newspaper Confidencial, who fled the country this month.
Chamarro left after police raided his house and after his sister — a presidential candidate — was arrested. Confidencial’s offices had previously been raided by police.
Journalists have also come under threat in recent weeks. Veteran journalist Miguel Mendoza was detained on June 21, when police broke into his home. The day before that, police arrested Miguel Mora, the former director of 100% Noticias. Mora had stepped down from his role at the outlet to run for president.
Julio López, another prominent journalist, was stripped of his passport last week. He decided at that point to seek refuge in Costa Rica.
“Exile was the last alternative to preserve my life and freedom. That moment has come,” he wrote in a blog post after crossing the border. “Making this decision has been distressing; I have done it for the tranquility of my family, although I know that sadness overwhelms them.”
Sergio Marin, the host of a Nicaraguan political show called “Mesa Redonda” or “Roundtable,” fled to Costa Rica on Monday, after his sources warned him that the Ortega regime was trying to find him, accusing him of being a member of the opposition.
“Journalists who are not on [Ortega’s] side, who are not pro-government members, to [Ortega] we are considered coup plotters, bought by funds from the United States government,” Marin said.
Ortega, 75, rose to power as a young revolutionary in the 1970s, a leftist whom Ronald Reagan once called a “tin-pot dictator.” He ruled the country from 1979 to 1990 and has been in power again since 2007.
While Ortega has made previous attempts to target his opposition — most notably in 2018 — his current crackdown is widely seen as an escalation. The current wave of persecution has reached members of Ortega’s former fellow Sandinista commanders. This week, former commander Luis Carrión was driven into exile after he heard his arrest was imminent.
Carrión had become a critic of Ortega’s regime in recent years, but told Nicaragua’s La Prensa newspaper that he understood the strategy behind the current crackdown.
“[Ortega] has the expectation that these kidnapped people will serve as political hostages to negotiate the lifting of sanctions with the United States,” he said.
The United States has grown more outspoken about Ortega’s repression. The Biden administration this month announced new sanctions on close Ortega allies and relatives, including his daughter Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo.
“Nicaragua is becoming an international pariah and moving farther away from democracy,” Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the Western Hemisphere, said in a tweet.
So far, U.S. messaging has appeared to have little impact on Ortega’s crackdown. In recent months, the regime has passed several bills allowing it to intervene in the activities of human rights groups and media outlets.
Between January and May of this year, roughly 4,000 Nicaraguans per month made appointments with the Costa Rican government to formalize their asylum claims, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
The amount of raids and arrests of opposition leaders and journalists suggests Ortega has little concern with maintaining the veneer of democratic elections. Among those driven into exile this month are former education minister Humberto Belli.
In a statement, Belli described two raids on his house this month, one carried out by men carrying rifles, with ski masks covering their faces. His wife heard one of the men say, “Now kill them, now kill them.” But the men left, and the family fled the country.
For the relatives of those detained by the regime, the crackdown has been felt even more acutely. The government has provided almost no updates about their health or whereabouts.
In a speech Wednesday, Ortega said his government was arresting and prosecuting opponents who were plotting to overthrow him. “It’s absurd to set them free. Everything we’re doing, we’re doing it by the book,” he said.
The families held a news conference the following day. Victoria Cárdenas, the wife of presidential candidate Juan Sebastián Chamorro, said she has not been able to visit her husband. “I don’t know where my husband is, nor how he is,” she said. “We’re desperate, helpless.”
This week, Human Rights Watch released a report on the Ortega regime’s crackdown based on dozens of interviews with activists, lawyers and journalists. The authors of the report asked the United Nations, Latin American democracies and the United States to apply more pressure on the regime to curb Ortega’s repression.
“The only language this guy is going to understand is if the international community doubles down on diplomatic pressure and with consequences that might affect the business people who are still in bed with the regime,” said José Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch’s Americas division.
