Still, the U.S. imperative to leave remains strong. According to various polls, a majority of Americans at least somewhat approve of withdrawal. While a generation of lawmakers in Washington have presided over the conflicts that sprawled across Afghanistan and the Middle East in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, they know there’s little public appetite for further interventions of the sort seen in Afghanistan — where the United States toppled a Taliban government that had given safe haven to terrorist group al-Qaeda, only to find itself marooned in a costly struggle against a Taliban insurgency it found impossible to defeat, not least because of the difficulties posed by a weak Afghan government riddled with corruption.