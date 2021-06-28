Officials said it is a “critical time” for the nation. “We’re entering a new phase of this pandemic, with the more contagious delta strain,” Josh Frydenberg, the country’s top finance official, said in an interview aired on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
A physiotherapist caught the virus in Sydney, likely through a fleeting interaction at a cafe, and flew 2,000 miles west to Perth. A flight attendant traveled up and down the country while potentially contagious. A gold miner in central Australia caught the virus and triggered a cluster spanning three states.
By Monday, the country’s most populous city, Sydney, and its smallest capital, Darwin, in the remote Northern Territory, were in lockdown. Mask mandates were introduced in the federal capital, Canberra; in tropical Queensland; and in Perth, capital of Western Australia state. Victoria, home to Melbourne, imposed border restrictions on several Australian states.
Hindering officials’ efforts to contain the virus’s spread: a sense of complacency that has crept into many communities after going months with effectively zero transmission of the virus.
Police issued fines to dozens of people over the weekend, including a Sydney family who ignored a lockdown order and drove to a horse-riding meet north of the city. Two naked sunbathers were also fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions after they were startled by a deer and ran into a forest, where they became lost and had to be rescued.
Some five million Sydney residents are subject to stay-at-home orders until at least July 9, after authorities on Saturday expanded an earlier local area lockdown. Residents are only allowed to leave home for reasons that include essential work, outdoor exercise in groups of fewer than 10, to seek medical care and to shop for groceries and other essential services.
An outbreak in the city that began with an airport limousine driver has now grown to 124 cases, including 15 new cases Monday. The driver was unvaccinated, authorities said.
“We rely on 100 percent of people doing the right thing 100 percent of the time,” Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state told reporters on Monday.
A slow vaccination rate is exacerbating the struggle, with fewer than 5 percent of Australians fully vaccinated. Health authorities on Monday cited the recent example of a super-spreading birthday party in Sydney where nearly all of the 30 people who attended contracted the virus from a single guest. The handful who didn’t were vaccinated.
Australia is regularly hailed as one of the best places to be during the coronavirus pandemic, with low case numbers, comparatively few deaths and a strict quarantine system for returning citizens and residents. Medical experts hope the latest outbreaks may shake off some of the hubris.
“We’ve been the victims of our own success so far because to some degree there’s been a level of complacency and we’ve been living in a very gilded cage, a ‘Truman Show’ … world where we’ve really been very disconnected,” Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association said Sunday, referring to the 1998 film about a man who lives in a picture-postcard town called Seahaven that is a little too perfect. In truth, Seahaven is the huge set of a television show.
On Sunday evening, nearly 60,000 people attended an interstate rugby league clash in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland state. Most of the spectators in the stands were maskless.
Early the next morning, local health authorities announced the new mask order after a worker from the gold mine in central Australia tested positive upon entering the state — one of some 900 workers from the mine who had flown interstate across Australia.
