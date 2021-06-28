Similarly in Egypt, massive population growth coupled with shortages in affordable housing have led to the rise of informal slums, called ashwaayat, where people live in crowded neighborhoods that developed without any official government planning. These communities often have little access to basics like water and sewage and are often at high risk of mudslides and other infrastructure dangers. About a quarter of Egypt’s population lives in slums, according to Reuters. Even in formally planned neighborhoods, many people build homes and extra floors without acquiring the proper permits.