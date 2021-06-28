South Africa on Sunday extended a night curfew and introduced a ban on gatherings, alcohol sales, indoor dining and some domestic travel for 14 days to halt a worrying surge in cases driven by the Delta variant, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. In Bangladesh, the government pointed to a “dangerous and alarming” rise in delta-related infections and said it was shuttering businesses and public transportation for a week starting Monday.
Here are some other developments:
- China welcomed Ukraine’s withdrawal of support for a statement calling for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The Associated Press previously reported that Beijing had threatened to withhold Chinese-developed vaccines from Kyiv if it went ahead. China said its shots come without strings attached.
- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who had taken time off to recuperate from fatigue, will be off duty for a few more days than planned. The Tokyo 2020 Games begin in 25 days and infections have started rising again in the Japanese capital.
- Bogus vaccination certificates are booming in Russia as Moscow orders 60 percent of workers who interact with the public to get inoculated or get different jobs. The capital on Sunday logged a record 144 covid-19 deaths in 24 hours.
- The United States is providing Honduras with 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Sunday. The nation of about 10 million has one of the lowest inoculation rates in Latin America, with fewer than 1 percent of the population fully inoculated.
Thai authorities declared a month-long limited lockdown in the capital, Bangkok, and neighboring provinces, amid a spike in new cases attributed to the Delta variant. And Malaysia extended a nationwide shutdown that was scheduled to be relaxed Monday.
In Taiwan, which reported its first delta case on Saturday, the local Centers for Disease Control announced new restrictions for people arriving from seven “high-risk countries,” including Bangladesh, Britain, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel and Peru.
Health experts have warned that the delta variant — which was first identified in India — is on track to become the most dominant version of the virus worldwide. The World Health Organization said last week that it has been detected in at least 92 countries.
“Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far … and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.
“As some countries ease public health and social measures, we are starting to see increases in transmission around the world,” he said, urging the rapid deployment of more coronavirus vaccines worldwide. “It’s quite simple: more transmission, more variants. Less transmission, less variants.”
Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed reporting.
