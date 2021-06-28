“They kicked our face, hands and shoulder, all the time,” Maung, who was born in Myanmar, told CNN. “For every answer, they beat us. Whatever we answered — whether correctly or incorrectly — they beat us. For three days, nonstop.”
The 44-year-old, who was detained in the wake of widespread protests that followed a military coup on Feb. 1, said the beatings only stopped when his interrogators learned he was a U.S. citizen. A colleague who is a Myanmar national suffered worse abuse and remains in detention, he said, according to Reuters.
Myanmar’s military did not respond to requests for comment on Maung’s account, Reuters and CNN reported. The junta has said detainees are treated in accordance with the law.
Maung’s allegations echo other accounts that have emerged from the Southeast Asian country, where the junta has put deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial on charges including alleged corruption.
Myanmar’s security forces have killed almost 900 people and arrested more than 6,000, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group.
The junta disputes those figures. But Manny Maung, Myanmar researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the true numbers are likely higher.
“The allegations of torture are very credible,” she said, adding she had heard similar stories from individuals held at different facilities, including a teenager who described being put through a mock burial.
The researcher, who is not related to Nathan Maung, said one of the most disturbing aspects of recent accounts of abuse is how closely they resemble those from before 2011, when Myanmar began returning to civilian rule after roughly half a century of military control.
“It’s shocking that they can bring back the same methods and tools to interrogate people with total impunity,” she said. “It took almost a decade to come out of that period [when] Myanmar was ruled by fear.”
Among the more than 5,000 reportedly still detained are dozens of journalists, including another American.
In late May, the military junta seized Danny Fenster as he was trying to leave the country. Family members and U.S. officials have pressed Myanmar to release the 37-year-old magazine editor, but a Myanmar court has ordered Fenster held until at least July 1. He faces a potential three-year prison term on charges of spreading “false news.”
On March 9, trucks full of soldiers raided Kamayut’s office in Yangon, according to CNN. Maung said he and a colleague, Hanthar Nyein, 39, were taken to an interrogation center.
“In the room there is a CCTV camera, there’s no bed, only a small table and a chair so you sit all day and night,” he told CNN. “You are blindfolded and there is no time to sleep. They won’t let you. They put the handcuffs in front so you can try and sleep like that, but every five minutes they show up and start the questioning.”
Maung said his interrogators accused him of working for the CIA before the questions turned to where his media company obtained its funding.
The beatings began to diminish on the fourth day when his captors realized he was a U.S. citizen, Maung told Reuters. But his colleague wasn’t so lucky.
“[Hanthar] had to kneel down on the ground for like two days. His skin was burned with a cigarette,” Maung told CNN.
Maung told the network that his colleague was tortured into giving security officials access to encrypted messages with opposition and activist leaders, including a photo of him with Suu Kyi. He held out until his captors threatened to rape him, Maung claimed.
Maung, who now lives in the Washington area, wept in his TV interview as he spoke of his still-detained colleague, and said he has nightmares he is still detained.
“Sometimes, I dream I really went back to prison,” he said. “Because my body is here but my mind is with my friends, my journalists, my country.”