An investigation failed to turn up the painting — until late Monday. Nine years after the heist, police announced that the Picasso, as well as another famed oil painting, “Stammer Windmill” by Piet Mondrian, which disappeared from the gallery the same night, had been recovered.
The paintings were found in a crypt in Keratea, a town in East Attica on Greece’s mainland. The police have arrested and are interrogating a suspect at the Attica General Police Headquarters, according to media reports.
Police and museum officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the recovery.
The artworks were stolen in a “near-perfect” seven-minute heist, ARTNews reported.
First, throughout the night, the thieves set off the museum alarms until guards disabled the system. Then, at 4:30 a.m., they entered the gallery through an unlocked balcony door and swiftly stripped the paintings from their frames. They set off an alarm, and were only just slipping away by the time guards arrived. In a chase, they dropped “Landscape With a farm” by Mondrian, but made off with the two oil paintings and a 16th-century drawing.
In the wake of the theft, the museum overhauled its security practices.