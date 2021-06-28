“Racial discrimination in law enforcement cannot, as the Human Rights Council recognized, be separated from questions of systemic racism,” wrote U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, a former president of Chile, in the report. “Only approaches that tackle both the endemic shortcomings in law enforcement, and address systemic racism — and the legacies it is built on — will do justice to the memory of George Floyd and so many others whose lives have been lost or irreparably damaged.”