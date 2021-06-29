Officials the world over have paid for their breaches of coronavirus restrictions. Britain’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, resigned on Saturday after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office — breaking the same coronavirus social distancing rules he imposed on the nation. New Zealand’s health minister was demoted last year and later resigned after he was twice discovered breaching strict stay-at-home rules; once by going mountain biking, and a second time when he took his family for a beach trip.