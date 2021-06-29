Officials the world over have paid for their breaches of coronavirus restrictions. Britain’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, resigned on Saturday after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office — breaking the social distancing rules he imposed on the nation. New Zealand’s health minister was demoted last year and later resigned after he was twice discovered breaching stay-at-home rules; once by going mountain biking, and a second time when he took his family for a beach trip.