On Monday, Barnaby Joyce stopped for gas in Armidale, about 300 miles north of Sydney, and entered the store to pay — without donning a mask. A concerned citizen reported him to a crime hotline, which led to police fining Joyce 200 Australian dollars (about $150).
“I was going to the airport. I forgot to get fuel … Went in, 30 seconds later. Two hundred bucks it cost me because I didn’t wear one of these [masks] and that’s life,” Joyce said on Sky News Australia, brushing it off as a “funny story.”
Joyce, a charismatic rural lawmaker, gained international notoriety in 2015 when — as agriculture minister — he pursued Johnny Depp for breaching biosecurity rules after the actor smuggled his two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into Australia on a private plane.
"If you start letting movie stars — even though they’ve been the sexiest man alive twice — to come into our nation [with pets], then why don’t we just break laws for everybody?” Joyce said at the time.
Officials the world over have paid for their breaches of coronavirus restrictions. Britain’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, resigned on Saturday after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office — breaking the social distancing rules he imposed on the nation. New Zealand’s health minister was demoted last year and later resigned after he was twice discovered breaching stay-at-home rules; once by going mountain biking, and a second time when he took his family for a beach trip.
Well over a year into the pandemic, and with almost half of Australia’s population facing some form of new lockdown, many residents are beginning to wonder when the country will open up. Border closures and a strict quarantine system for returning citizens and residents have earned the country the “hermit kingdom” tag. Its struggle with the delta variant outbreak comes as most other developed economies are emerging from restrictions.
On Monday night, Perth, in Western Australia, announced a snap lockdown, joining Sydney and Darwin in ordering residents to stay at home to contain the virus’s spread. Authorities in Queensland announced Tuesday that parts of the state, including Brisbane, would enter a three-day lockdown after an unvaccinated hospital receptionist traveled through the state while infectious.
With the outbreak widening, officials have faced increasing pressure over the slow pace of the vaccine rollout. Less than 5 percent of Australians are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the lowest rate among the 38 wealthy nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
The federal government late Monday agreed to indemnify doctors against any issues in patients under 60 who choose to take the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The country’s immunization advisory body recently advised against the shot’s use in under 60s because of the risk of rare blood clots.
The virus outbreaks in Australia are small by global standards; the largest, in Sydney, started with a limousine driver and has grown to 141 cases. But they have prompted authorities to act to maintain a proud record of low case numbers (about 30,000) and relatively few deaths (a little over 900).
The return to lockdown is an abrupt shift after much of the country had gone months without any restrictions, with people free to gather on beaches, in stadiums and in shopping malls, mask-free.
On Sunday, two naked sunbathers were startled by a deer and ran into a forest, where they became lost and required a helicopter rescue. The rendezvous cost them 1,000 Australian dollars (about $750) each in fines for breaking public health orders prohibiting residents of greater Sydney from traveling beyond the city limits.
Police on Monday also fined a tour operator who took three busloads of visitors to a zoo in western New South Wales, at least 76 of whom were not permitted to travel outside the Sydney region. Zoo staff refused to allow the passengers off the buses, and police were called.
