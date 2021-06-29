“The number will increase as data continues to be updated,” she said, adding that the deaths underscore the vulnerability of the elderly, young children and those with chronic illnesses in sweltering conditions.
Several major U.S. cities, including Portland, Ore., and Seattle, have broken all-time temperature records amid the “heat dome,” a zone of high pressure near the U.S.-Canada border. But residents of British Columbia — a province where many people, including the premier, don’t have air conditioning — have been hard hit.
“This is, as I say, another horrific year that we’re not accustomed to in a temperate rainforest,” British Columbia Premier John Horgan told reporters.
Several school districts canceled classes this week. Some facilities have canceled vaccination appointments. Residents sought refuge at the beach or in air-conditioned hotels. Officials said they would impose a campfire ban, warning that the sweltering temperatures meant conditions were ripe for dangerous wildfires.
The temperature in Lytton, a village some 161 miles northeast of Vancouver, B.C., hit at least 120 degrees Tuesday afternoon, setting a national record for Canada for the third day in a row — higher than the highest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas.
Across the province, first responders said the heat wave was stretching their resources.
Adrian Dix, the province’s health minister, said on Tuesday that the province’s ambulance system had received a record 1,975 calls on Monday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Burnaby said they had responded to more than 25 sudden-death calls in the 24-hour period since Monday. The causes of death were still being investigated, but police said that many of the victims were elderly and that the heat was suspected to be a contributing factor.
Police in Vancouver said they were redeploying dozens of officers as heat-related deaths strained front-line resources and delayed response times in the city. Since Friday, officers had responded to more than 65 “sudden deaths,” including 20 on Tuesday alone. On a typical day, it said it responds to three to four sudden deaths.
Sgt. Steve Addison said many of the calls are coming in the morning when family members and friends are checking in on their loved ones.
“The vast majority of these cases are related to the heat,” Addison said. “We’ve never seen anything like this, and it breaks our hearts. If you have an elderly or vulnerable family member, please give them a call or stop by to check on them.”
