But a “worrying patchwork of approaches” by various governments threatens to cause long delays during the peak summer months, according to a joint letter sent by industry groups and seen by the Reuters News agency.
The groups, including the International Air Transport Association, urged European governments to process the certificates remotely before a passenger’s arrival at the airport — or face hours-long lines as staff carry out extra document checks.
Here are some significant developments:
The digital certificates provide information on the passenger via QR code, which requires special scanning equipment. Without uniform implementation across the E.U., “the risk of chaos at European Airports is real,” Reuters quoted the letter as saying.
One of the signatories, IATA’s European Vice President Rafael Schvartzman, told Reuters that if travel capacity rebounded but no changes are made, the amount of time passengers would be required to wait at airports could skyrocket to between five and eight hours before departure.
Officials were set to meet Tuesday to discuss the rollout, which the European Commission, the E.U.’s executive arm, has said “will facilitate safe free movement of citizens” during the pandemic.
According to the European Center for Disease Control, more than 58 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. More than 35 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed reporting.
