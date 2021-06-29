Please Note

Airports across Europe could face “chaos” this summer as countries struggle to coordinate the rollout of a covid-19 digital certificate for travel on the continent, industry representatives warned European Union leaders this week.

The certificate, designed to show a traveler’s vaccination or infection status, will be available for all E.U. member states beginning July 1.

But a “worrying patchwork of approaches” by various governments threatens to cause long delays during the peak summer months, according to a joint letter sent by industry groups and seen by the Reuters News agency.

The groups, including the International Air Transport Association, urged European governments to process the certificates remotely before a passenger’s arrival at the airport — or face hours-long lines as staff carry out extra document checks.

Here are some significant developments:

  • President Biden will not attend the 2020 Tokyo Games, which begin in 24 days, though first lady Jill Biden may lead the U.S. delegation, the White House said. Infections are rising again in the Japanese capital, which is in a “quasi state of emergency.”
  • The Red Cross in Indonesia is warning that the country’s covid outbreak is on the edge of a “catastrophe” as daily case numbers surge to 20,000, fueled by new variants and a relaxation of restrictions.
  • The Australian cities of Perth and Brisbane went into lockdown in a bid to quash small delta variant outbreaks. Australia also made it easier people under 40 to ask to be vaccinated with Oxford-AstraZeneca shots, which had previously been offered to those over 60.
  • Los Angeles County health officials are recommending that all residents wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status, to protect against the more contagious delta variant now circulating in the state. California has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.
  • Spanish authorities placed nearly 5,000 people in quarantine after a major outbreak on the resort island of Mallorca involving hundreds of students celebrating the end of the school year.
  • India has administered more than 323.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of late Monday night, overtaking the United States. But New Delhi has fully inoculated fewer than 5 percent of its population and there are concerns as to whether the pace can be sustained.
  • Turkey banned flights from much of South Asia, as well as Brazil and South Africa, due to concerns about the delta variant. It also required people arriving from Britain, Singapore, Egypt and Iran to be tested before arrival.

The digital certificates provide information on the passenger via QR code, which requires special scanning equipment. Without uniform implementation across the E.U., “the risk of chaos at European Airports is real,” Reuters quoted the letter as saying.

One of the signatories, IATA’s European Vice President Rafael Schvartzman, told Reuters that if travel capacity rebounded but no changes are made, the amount of time passengers would be required to wait at airports could skyrocket to between five and eight hours before departure.

Officials were set to meet Tuesday to discuss the rollout, which the European Commission, the E.U.’s executive arm, has said “will facilitate safe free movement of citizens” during the pandemic.

According to the European Center for Disease Control, more than 58 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. More than 35 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed reporting.