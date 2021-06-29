When Abiy’s government postponed this year’s elections, citing coronavirus concerns, Tigrayan officials opposed the move and held their election anyway. Abiy refused to recognize results from the September vote, adding to hostilities. The postponement gave both sides grounds to discount the other. “They can both declare each other illegitimate,” said Payton Knopf, formerly a senior adviser to the European Institute of Peace who now works for the State Department, told The Post last November.