So far, the Iranian position has been a recalcitrant one. Tehran wants the Biden administration to lift all the sanctions imposed on it by President Donald Trump — something the White House is unwilling to do. It has also begun limiting access to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, to the country’s major facilities. Iranian authorities allowed a deal with the IAEA to continue monitoring its nuclear activity to lapse last week; on Monday, the country’s Foreign Ministry said it had yet to make a decision on whether to give the IAEA access to the surveillance cameras installed as part of its monitoring operations.