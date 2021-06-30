Please Note

The coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. biotech firm Moderna is effective against the highly contagious delta variant, the company said in a release Tuesday, offering some hope even as the World Health Organization warned that the variant has now spread to at least 96 countries.

Moderna said that blood samples from fully vaccinated individuals produced antibodies against multiple variants and that researchers measured only a “modest reduction in neutralizing titers” against the particularly virulent delta, which was first identified in India.

“As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves,” Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. “These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants.”

The company, whose vaccine uses messenger RNA technology and requires two doses, submitted the data to the bioRxiv preprint server ahead of peer review. Moderna last month also signed an agreement to provide the United Nations-backed Covax initiative, which seeks the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, with 500 million doses beginning later this year.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The British government was heavily criticized on Tuesday for allowing some senior business leaders in England to temporarily leave quarantine for work. The exemption applies to executives who can demonstrate that their work “has a greater than 50% chance of creating or preserving at least 500 UK-based jobs.”
  • Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has been discharged from hospital, Japanese media reported. She had been off work for about a week to recuperate from fatigue and apologized for “causing worries” ahead of the Olympics, which begin in 23 days. Infections are rising in the capital and officials are considering extending strict distancing curbs through at least part of the 2020 Games.
  • North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warned of a “grave incident” that caused a “huge crisis” in Pyongyang’s battle against covid, state media reported, without providing further detail.
  • Thailand reported a record 53 covid-linked deaths on Wednesday as it struggles to stamp out a recent pandemic wave with a sluggish vaccine rollout. It plans to reopen its Phuket resort island, without quarantine, for fully inoculated travelers on July 1.
  • Denmark said that it would purchase nearly 1.2 million excess doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from Romania, which is combating vaccine hesitancy. Bucharest narrowly missed a goal to inoculate just over 20 percent of its population by end May.

But as much of the world still awaits vaccine supply, the delta variant is tearing through unvaccinated populations everywhere from Britain to the United States to South Africa.

It has already reached 96 countries, the WHO said in a weekly epidemiological update Tuesday, a number it warned was probably an underestimate as most nations lack the genome sequencing capacity needed to identify virus variants.

According to the WHO, delta is 55 percent more transmissible than the virulent alpha variant first identified in Britain last year, a version that spurred infection waves in multiple countries. Now, the delta variant “is expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months,” the WHO said.

While the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continues to decline overall, the agency said, global case incidence remains high. Both infections and deaths as a result of covid-19 rose sharply in the African region over the past week, where just over 1 percent of the continent’s population is fully vaccinated.

Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed reporting.