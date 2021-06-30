“As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves,” Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. “These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants.”
The company, whose vaccine uses messenger RNA technology and requires two doses, submitted the data to the bioRxiv preprint server ahead of peer review. Moderna last month also signed an agreement to provide the United Nations-backed Covax initiative, which seeks the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, with 500 million doses beginning later this year.
Here are some significant developments:
But as much of the world still awaits vaccine supply, the delta variant is tearing through unvaccinated populations everywhere from Britain to the United States to South Africa.
It has already reached 96 countries, the WHO said in a weekly epidemiological update Tuesday, a number it warned was probably an underestimate as most nations lack the genome sequencing capacity needed to identify virus variants.
According to the WHO, delta is 55 percent more transmissible than the virulent alpha variant first identified in Britain last year, a version that spurred infection waves in multiple countries. Now, the delta variant “is expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months,” the WHO said.
While the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continues to decline overall, the agency said, global case incidence remains high. Both infections and deaths as a result of covid-19 rose sharply in the African region over the past week, where just over 1 percent of the continent’s population is fully vaccinated.
Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed reporting.
