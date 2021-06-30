That was the case during the 1996 Euros when the Daily Mirror declared “football war” on Germany. Piers Morgan, the then the editor, misjudged the mood and was forced to apologize for stoking anti-German sentiment after he ran a front-page headline “ACHTUNG! SURRENDER!” He also canceled plans at the last minute that to send a World War II-era Spitfire fighter plane to drop the front page on Berlin and send a tank to the offices of Bild newspaper.