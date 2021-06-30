The Serum Institute, however, is approved by the World Health Organization and is a major supplier to the Covax initiative, which is intended to ensure an equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines and is a main procurer of doses for many poorer countries.
Global vaccine inequality runs deep. Some countries say intellectual property rights are part of the problem.
As of Wednesday, only four Western-produced vaccines qualify under the E.U. certificate’s criteria: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca doses, also called Vaxzevria, manufactured in Europe by the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company.
Not on the list is the Serum Institute’s AstraZeneca vaccine version, called Covishield, as it is not approved by the European Medicines Agency, the E.U.’s medical regulatory body.
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said Monday that he was working to resolve the issue as fast as possible. The institute has applied for EMA authorization.
“I realize that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the E.U.," he said on Twitter. “I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries.”
The Serum Institute’s shots are chemically the same as those produced in Europe.
The E.U.’s coronavirus vaccine passport is intended to provide a streamlined way for vaccinated travelers to bypass quarantines and ensure they are virus-free. But since each E.U. country can set its own rules for entry, there are concerns that a lack of coordination could hamstring the program.
Europe risks ‘chaos’ at airports without coordinated vaccine certificate rollout, travel groups warn
Under the rules, which are not obligatory for member states to follow, each country can also choose to waive quarantines for travelers vaccinated against the coronavirus with versions approved by the WHO.
The Covax initiative has distributed more than 89 million vaccines to 133 mainly low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America.
On Tuesday, the African Union warned that Africans could face discrimination because the majority of Covax-procured AstraZeneca shots delivered on the continent have been produced by the Serum Institute. The current E.U. rules would therefore still classify many vaccinated Africans as effectively unvaccinated.
The WHO has cautioned against using vaccination as a travel prerequisite, given the widely unequal spread in vaccine availability between Western and wealthy countries compared to poor and lower-income ones.
