Stanisic, 70, was a former head of Serbia’s State Security Service, and Simatovic, 71, was a senior intelligence operative with the service. Both were originally sent to The Hague to face trial in 2003. Milosevic was charged in a broader indictment of links to crimes in the Balkan war but died in his cell in The Hague in 2006 before any verdicts were delivered.
“The trial chamber is satisfied that the accused provided practical assistance which had a substantial effect on the commission of the crimes of murder, forcible displacement and persecution committed in Bosanski Samac and were aware that their acts assisted in their commission,” the presiding judge, Burton Hall, said Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
Listing the crimes committed against non-Serb civilians, Hall mentioned looting, rape and destruction of religious buildings and cultural monuments. Local Bosnian Croats and Muslims were forced into inhumane detention centers, where they were tortured and killed.
Prosecutors alleged that the defendants were members of a “joint criminal enterprise,” made up of Serbian officials, which aimed to force non-Serbs out of some areas of Croatia and Bosnia. But while judges said they were convinced of the existence of such an enterprise, and of Stanisic and Simatovic’s awareness of it, prosecutors had failed to prove the men’s participation.
The court’s chief prosecutor, Serge Brammertz, wrote in a statement that Stanisic and Simatovic contributed to “the commission of crimes by paramilitary forces and other armed groups in furtherance of ethnic cleansing campaigns against non-Serbs.”
While this was the last trial to be held before the tribunal in The Hague, there are still thousands of war crimes suspects throughout nations of the former Yugoslavia who haven’t yet been prosecuted, he said.
“Serbia is responsible for the war in Bosnia … there is no way Serbia can find to absolve itself of that,” Munira Subasic, leader of a Bosnian survivors’ group called the Mothers of Srebrenica, told the AP.
Stanisic’s attorney called the sentence “excessive” and said he would appeal.
After the two men were acquitted in 2013 based on the inability to sufficiently prove links to their crimes, appeals judges overturned the not-guilty verdicts and ordered a retrial at the U.N. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.
The ruling was limited in geographic scope, convicting them for actions carried out in only one Bosnian municipality. The court said that the evidence was not sufficient for further convictions of similar crimes committed in other towns in Bosnia and Croatia.
On June 8, the same court confirmed former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s convictions for genocide and crimes against humanity, upholding his life sentence.