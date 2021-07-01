Please Note

The end of the pandemic “remains a distant future” for much of Latin America as new coronavirus cases are again on the rise and most people remain unvaccinated, the region’s public health agency said Wednesday.

New infections have spiked in places such as Brazil, Cuba and Panama while covid-related deaths have also risen in Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay, according to recent data from the World Health Organization.

“While we are seeing some reprieve from the virus in countries in the Northern Hemisphere, for most countries in our region, the end remains a distant future,” Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan-American Health Organization, said in a press briefing Wednesday.

She warned against the “unacceptable” gap in vaccine access across the region, with just 1 in 10 people inoculated against the virus.

“Very few places are benefiting from the full potential of vaccines as there is a huge access gap in our region,” she said. “This is unacceptable and the emergence of variants makes it even more urgent that we accelerate supply to the places with the highest transmission.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired a senior health official after a newspaper alleged that he participated in a graft scheme linked to coronavirus vaccines amid significant suffering for Brazil’s poor.
  • New Delhi may not recognize European Union vaccination certificates for travel, Indian media reported, citing unnamed sources. The E.U.'s vaccine passport initiative does not include two major vaccines produced in India because they have not been approved by European regulators.
  • Thailand on Thursday launched its “sandbox” program allowing fully vaccinated travelers quarantine-free entry to Phuket island, even as it logged a record 57 deaths. Officials expect many of the initial travelers will be Israeli vacationers.
  • Indonesia will tighten distancing curbs as the delta variant wreaks havoc across the Southeast Asian country, where only about 5 percent of the population is fully inoculated. There could be a ban on dining in restaurants, while malls and many offices may be closed, Reuters reported.
  • 1,991 infections in Scotland have been linked to the 2020 UEFA European men’s soccer championship, though it is difficult to pinpoint where exactly people got infected, health authorities said. Scotland reported a record 3,887 cases on Wednesday, but there were comparatively few people with serious symptoms.

The worsening situation in Latin America stood in stark contrast to a growing coronavirus outbreak in Britain, driven mostly by the more contagious delta variant but where health officials say that mass vaccinations have helped keep virus deaths down.

British authorities Wednesday recorded more than 26,000 new infections, the country’s highest daily caseload in six months. The last time cases were that high, daily deaths reached more than 1,200, Britain’s Sky News reported.

But just 14 new virus-related deaths were recorded Wednesday, according to Reuters, down from 23 the day before.

About half of Britain’s population is fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.

Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed to this report.