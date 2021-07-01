“While we are seeing some reprieve from the virus in countries in the Northern Hemisphere, for most countries in our region, the end remains a distant future,” Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan-American Health Organization, said in a press briefing Wednesday.
She warned against the “unacceptable” gap in vaccine access across the region, with just 1 in 10 people inoculated against the virus.
“Very few places are benefiting from the full potential of vaccines as there is a huge access gap in our region,” she said. “This is unacceptable and the emergence of variants makes it even more urgent that we accelerate supply to the places with the highest transmission.”
Here are some significant developments:
The worsening situation in Latin America stood in stark contrast to a growing coronavirus outbreak in Britain, driven mostly by the more contagious delta variant but where health officials say that mass vaccinations have helped keep virus deaths down.
British authorities Wednesday recorded more than 26,000 new infections, the country’s highest daily caseload in six months. The last time cases were that high, daily deaths reached more than 1,200, Britain’s Sky News reported.
But just 14 new virus-related deaths were recorded Wednesday, according to Reuters, down from 23 the day before.
About half of Britain’s population is fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.
Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed to this report.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker