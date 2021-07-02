Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has come under fire over the slow pace of Australia’s vaccination rollout, said further restricting international arrivals was “a prudent action while we remain in this suppression phase of the virus.”
“The delta strain is more contagious and so we’re seeking to take precautionary steps to overall reduce the risk,” he told reporters in his first public appearance since he began isolating at his official residence in Canberra two weeks ago after attending the G-7 summit in Britain.
Australia’s measures come as higher vaccination rates elsewhere in the developed world allow some countries to focus on keeping case numbers low rather than suppressing the virus.
“To a sense we’re prisoners of our own success,” Morrison said.
From July 14, the number of international arrivals will be cut to about 3,000 a week, further dimming repatriation hopes for some 34,000 Australians who are stranded overseas. The tough approach — which Morrison indicated would remain in place at least until the end of the year — has earned the country the tag “hermit kingdom” and “Fortress Australia.”
“Australia has heavily restricted entry of its own citizens in a way that no other democratic nation has,” said Sophie McNeill, an Australian researcher with Human Rights Watch, adding that the government must prioritize the safe return of stranded citizens.
The clampdown on arrivals comes as recent incidents, including several breaches of hotel quarantine, have led to the virus circulating in the community again after months of near-zero cases in most parts of the country. As outbreaks flared around the country in recent days, millions of Australians have been plunged into lockdown just as vaccinated Americans are ditching masks and Europe is lifting bans on travelers.
Only about 6 percent of the Australian population is fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. One factor in the slow rollout is that Australian officials advised against using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in anyone under 60 because of the remote risk of blood clots.
Sufficient supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to complete the rollout aren’t due to arrive until later in the year.
The feeble vaccination campaign and return to lockdowns stands in contrast to Australia’s much-vaunted success earlier in the pandemic, when much of the country had gone months without restrictions, with people free to gather on beaches, in stadiums and in shopping malls, mask-free.
“We’ve squandered the head start we got in 2020. It has been a policy disaster,” Tim Soutphommasane, a political commentator and professor at the University of Sydney, wrote in the Guardian on Friday. “Australia can’t defeat the pandemic by jumping in and out of lockdown, or by sealing ourselves indefinitely from the rest of the world.”
He said the vaccine rollout “has come to assume almost secondary importance” with governments, both federal and state, relying on border closures, limiting arrivals, and using quarantine facilities to protect the community.
Morrison on Friday outlined a pathway to switch from virus suppression to focusing on reducing the risk of serious illness, but that plan hinges on an as-yet undecided target on vaccinations.
