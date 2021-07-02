While the outbreak appears to have peaked in India — with 853 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours — the more virulent variant that spurred its spring wave is now seeding new virus clusters from Moscow to Jakarta to rural Missouri.
Here are some significant developments:
The strain, first detected in India, has caused steep spikes in new cases even in nations with high vaccination rates such as Britain and Israel, which on Thursday recorded its highest daily infection rate in three months, the Associated Press reported. Officials in both countries, however, have credited the vaccines for weakening the link between infections and deaths.
Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that its one-shot coronavirus vaccine showed effective protection against the delta variant in a small study, offering hope to many developing countries now facing summer outbreaks. Studies suggest all three U.S.-approved vaccines work well against the delta variant.
In the United States, delta is on track to eclipse other variants and become dominant in the coming weeks, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a Thursday briefing. She said that the delta variant now accounts for nearly 50 percent of new infections in some parts of the country, including “vulnerable” regions where inoculation rates are low.
Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed to this report.
