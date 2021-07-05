From the beginning of his presidential bid, Bolsonaro had positioned himself as political outsider — the only one unmarred by the frequent corruption scandals that have disillusioned millions of Brazilians, frayed social trust and contributed to diminishing faith in democracy. Bolsonaro made combating corruption central to his campaign. Then he named as his justice minister: Sergio Moro, the judge who had presided over the sprawling Latin American corruption probe known as Lava Jato. He even declared last year that his government had been scrubbed free of malfeasance.