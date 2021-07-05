The Didi app will stay banned by app stores until further notice as it was found to have “illegally collected and used users’ personal information” in a “grave violation of law and regulation,” China’s cyberspace regulator said in a statement on Sunday after a two-day cybersecurity review. Didi said Monday that it expects the app takedown to “have an adverse impact on its revenue in China,” adding that the app would continue to operate but had suspended new user registrations.
Didi, a Beijing-based company launched in 2012, raised $4.4 billion last week through an initial public offering in New York — the largest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since Alibaba’s in 2014. It boasts over 450 million users in China and more than a dozen other markets and is especially popular in China’s larger cities.
The regulatory moves, which sent Didi shares tumbling, came as Beijing intensified its antitrust campaign against tech giants in recent months, including a record $2.75 billion fine against Alibaba in April. Under a new data security law that comes into effect in September, China plans to set up a “centralized, unified, efficient and authoritative” mechanism for information sharing and risk assessment.
The state-owned Global Times tabloid applauded the move, saying that it ensures that the government makes the rules in data collection, not industry leaders such as Alibaba or Didi.
“We still do not know how Didi Chuxing illegally collected users’ personal information," the nationalist newspaper said in an editorial. "The state will never allow tech giants to collect more detailed personal information in their mega-databases than the state has of the Chinese people.”
Renmin University of China senior researcher Dong Shaopeng told state media that Didi managed “large amounts of data that concerns national security” — such as transportation infrastructure and the flows of people and vehicles — and “might pose threats to China’s national security.” In 2015, Didi raised eyebrows after releasing a big data report of different government ministries based on civil servants’ taxi use.
Didi is not the only company targeted in this latest crackdown. The Cyberspace Administration of China said Monday that it was investigating three other platforms — online recruitment company Boss Zhipin and two Chinese truck-hailing apps owned by the New York-listed Full Truck Alliance — which were also ordered to suspend new user registrations at least throughout the probe.
Shares of Chinese tech companies fell on Monday following the regulatory actions. Tencent, which has a stake in Didi, slid 4 percent in Hong Kong, while Japan’s SoftBank, which has a fund that owns stakes in Didi and Full Truck Alliance, slumped more than 5 percent in Tokyo.
Read more: