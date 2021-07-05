The Didi app will stay banned by app stores until further notice as it was found to have “illegally collected and used users’ personal information” in a “grave violation of law and regulation,” China’s cyberspace regulator said in a statement on Sunday after a two-day cybersecurity review. Didi said Monday that it expects the app takedown to “have an adverse impact on its revenue in China,” adding that the app would continue to operate but had suspended new user registrations.