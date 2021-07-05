Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, recorded 27,333 new coronavirus cases and 555 deaths on Sunday. Officials said travel for the Eid al-Fitr holiday in May and the spread of the highly infectious delta variant contributed to the surge in recent weeks. The country’s vaccination program is also struggling: Indonesia has fully inoculated only about 5 percent of the population of more than 270 million so far, mostly using the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.